El Paso could see the third rainiest March on record

March 2020 is currently labeled as the 7th rainiest March on record. This is expected to change.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – March on average is the driest month for El Paso, registering a little more than a quarter of an inch of rain.

This year, that is a completely different story.

From March 1 to 11, El Paso has registered 1.29 inches of rain, nearly five times the amount of our average totals.

As we stand, March 2020 ranks as the 7th rainiest March on record.

A storm system to the west of the Borderland is moving east and is forecast to produce a little more than half an inch of rain on March 12 and 13, Thursday and Friday respectively of this week.

If that is the case, our rain totals for the month would jump to 1.79 inches, putting us as the third rainiest March on record.

The rainiest March took place in 1958, registering 2.26 inches, followed by March 1883 with a total of 2.09 inches.

The month is far from over, so we could potentially break the all-time record.

Make sure to stay updated with KTSM 9 News on air and online for your latest weather updates.