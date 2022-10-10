EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso says around 10,000 unsponsored migrants have been sent to New York City or Chicago on a total of 207 charted buses as of last Thursday.

Unsponsored means the migrants do not have family or friends in the U.S. to help them with money and a place to stay.

Meanwhile, the mayor of New York has declared a state of emergency due to the number of migrants going to the city.

“We need help and we need it now,” said New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Adams specifically asked El Paso to stop sending buses of migrants to New York.

“The city is not necessarily adjusting its play because it is not us who are deciding where these charters are going; the migrants we ask where do they want to go,” said Laura Cruz Acosta, a spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

Cruz Acosta added that each migrant chooses where they want to go and the most frequently requested places are New York City and Chicago.

She added that the City of El Paso communicates with the mayor of New York, organizations and the Office of Emergency Management there regarding the charters headed to New York.

“This is unsustainable the city is going to run out of funding for other priorities,” Adams said.

The City of El Paso saying there’s a concern about sustainability in the Sun City too.

“The concern in our community is that we cannot sustain this effort,” Cruz Acosta said.

In September, 26,000 migrants were released in El Paso with over 50 percent not having sponsors, according to the City of El Paso.

“CBP has to look at how they release. There is a large number of migrants being released here locally and that number cannot be withheld,” City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino told KTSM 9 News last week.

The City of El Paso estimates that a total of $6 million has been spent by the city in response to the migrants in the community.

On Tuesday the El Paso City Council will vote on extending the emergency ordinance regarding migrants currently in place. The ordinance only lasts 30 days so council will have to continue voting on it monthly.

