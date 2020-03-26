El Paso Consolidated Tax office closes in-person services

1  of  2
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Consolidated Tax Office is now closed to the public for in-person services until further notice.

This action was taken in response to the ongoing public safety concerns related to COVID-19.

According to a release, taxpayers can still conduct business with the office through email, phone, or online.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay their property taxes through the following methods:

For additional information, please contact the Tax Office at (915) 212-0106, citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov

