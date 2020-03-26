El Paso Consolidated Tax office closes in-person services

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Consolidated Tax Office is now closed to the public for in-person services until further notice.

This action was taken in response to the ongoing public safety concerns related to COVID-19.

According to a release, taxpayers can still conduct business with the office through email, phone, or online.

Taxpayers are encouraged to pay their property taxes through the following methods:

Mail: City Tax Assessor-Collector, PO Box 2992, El Paso, TX 79999-2992

City Tax Assessor-Collector, PO Box 2992, El Paso, TX 79999-2992 Phone: (915) 212-0106

(915) 212-0106 Online: www.elpasotexas.gov/tax-office

For additional information, please contact the Tax Office at (915) 212-0106, citytaxoffice@elpasotexas.gov