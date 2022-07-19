EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso congresswoman Veronica Escobar was arrested Tuesday among other 16 Democratic lawmakers at a protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court, less than one month after the Supreme Court issued a ruling that reversed Roe v. Wade.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (Mass.), Jackie Speier (Calif.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (N.J.), Cori Bush (Mo.), Katherine Clark (Mass.), Andy Levin (Mich.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Alma Adams (N.C.), Veronica Escobar (Texas) and Carolyn Maloney (N.Y.) were among those apprehended at the demonstration.

The U.S. Capitol Police sent a twitter that it began arresting activists blocking First Street. Authorities said they gave their traditional three warnings before taking protestors into custody.

Today, Congresswoman Escobar was arrested in front of the Supreme Court for proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom.



Our rights are on the line. #BansOffOurBodies pic.twitter.com/daL66p0LJD — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) July 19, 2022

Congresswoman Veronica Escobar also posted her arrest on Tweeter and added she was “proudly standing in defense of abortion access and reproductive freedom.”

She also posted a video of her and other House Democrats marching outside the Capitol chanting “we won’t go back.”

