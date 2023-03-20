EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Health officials with the City of El Paso has confirmed the fifth case of moneypox or Mpox.

A man in his 20s is the fifth confirmed MPox case and is currently recovering at home, according to officials with the city’s Public Health Department.

“We strongly recommend everyone to continue practicing safety precautions even when disease activity is low, to keep themselves and their family, especially our most vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases, whether it is MPox, COVID, or the flu,” said City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza.

MPox is a viral disease that can be spread between people and certain animals presenting with a very characteristic rash that may be located on several areas of the body. The rash will go through several stages, including scabs, before healing. The rash can initially look like pimples or blisters and may be painful or itchy.

Symptoms of MPox include a distinctive rash, fever, chills, headache, exhaustion, muscle ache, backache, and swollen lymph nodes.

MPox symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Individuals may experience all or only a few symptoms. MPox can spread in various ways:

MPox can spread to anyone through close, personal, often skin-to-skin contact.

This direct contact can also happen during intimate contact.

It is possible to get MPox from an infected animal, ether by being scratched or bitten by the animal or by preparing or eating meat or by using products from an infected animal.

A person with MPox can spread it to others from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresher layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

These simple steps can help prevent the spread of the virus:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPox.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPox has used.

Wash your hands often.

For more information visit EPHealth.com under the Monkeypox tab.