EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses.

Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland.

But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine Davis cutting hair and 63 years of her owning her own business.

“Because she’s been a part of this community for years and we just thank everything that she’s done for the community for 71 years making all of us look good,” said one person who attended Sunday’s farewell event.

Many of Davis’ friends and customers even flew in from other parts of the country to say their final goodbyes to her and her barbershop.