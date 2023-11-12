EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso community came together Sunday afternoon, Nov. 12, to “stand in solidarity and support” for the hostages taken by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The vigil took place at San Jacinto Plaza in Downtown El Paso.

Photos by Sebastian Esquivel/KTSM

“This interfaith vigil, organized by the Jewish Federation of El Paso and Las Cruces in partnership with ADL Southwest, will include different faith leaders and is open to all people who wish to contribute to a better future and to bring the hostages home,” according to a news release sent out by organizers.

NPR also reported that 100,000 people marched in Paris Sunday against rising antisemitism that has been seen around the world since the Israel Hamas war started.

The El Paso event “aims to create a space for unity and empathy, demonstrating that the entire El Paso community stands with the Jewish community during this challenging time,” according to the news release.