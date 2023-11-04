EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community Foundation will be launching its 35th annual “Spirit of Giving” campaign with a virtual tree sponsored by community partners and physical trees going up in two local malls in the coming weeks.

The Community Foundation is encouraging the community to get into the holiday spirit by donating a gift to children, older adults and people with specials needs – people who might otherwise “go without during the holidays.”

This year promises to be one of the best as 2023 marks the 35th year for the campaign with more than 67,000 gifts donated in that time, according to the Community Foundation.

Here’s how you can make someone’s holiday special:

Visit the virtual tree at spiritofgiving.epcf.org and once you click it, there are two ways you can give:

Click a tag and pay for the item. The Community Foundation will ensure it is delivered.

Click the tag, purchase the gift yourself, place it in a bag (do not wrap it), print out and attach your tag, and deliver it to the El Paso Community Foundation Spirit of Giving Space during the drop-off hours on the 2nd floor at The Shoppes at Solana (formerly Sunland Park Mall).

The Community Foundation is also giving the option for people to pick a tag from the Spirit of Giving Trees at Cielo Vista Mall and The Shoppes at Solana when they are up by Thanksgiving weekend.

The Community Foundation will host the Spirit of Giving drop-off for gifts from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6-10 at the El Paso Community Foundation’s Spirit of Giving Space located at the Shoppes at Solana- 2nd Floor (next to Monkey Rock).

Visit spiritofgiving.epcf.org or call (915) 533-4020 with any questions.