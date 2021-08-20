El Paso community fair to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

by: KTSM Staff

Image: City of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The upcoming 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks will be commemorated at a community fair in Northeast El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department will hold the fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Joey Barraza and Vino Memorial Park, located at 11210 McCombs St.

There will be live music, family entertainment, food trucks and more.

