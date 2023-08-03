EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso residents will never forget the 23 people who lost their lives at the Cielo Vista Walmart four years ago on Aug. 3, 2019.

Emergence Health Network wants the Borderland to know they are not alone. Chief of Clinical Services Celeste Nevarez says to be kind and seek help.

“This might be the first year that these feeling are coming up, and that is incredibly normal. I just want to let everybody to know that those feelings that are coming up today are not strange. There is nothing wrong. This is normal,” said Nevarez.

Nevarez tells KTSM the victims who experienced the massacre are not the only ones impacted, but those who survived it as well.

“Some might have some high and lows through the year. August third seems to find a way in our calendars. And even without noticing, we notice some feelings come up as we see the date on our calendars and or in conversations.”

The following signs to look for are depression, frustration and anger. Narvaez says to recognize the feelings and channel them, but to not let them affect everyday life.

Advising the community to call the crisis hotline at (915)-779-1800 available 24/7. For more information, visit Emergence Health Network here.