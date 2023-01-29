EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College is less than a week away from the start of baseball season.

This year’s season begins on the road against South Mountain Community College in Phoenix on Friday, Feb. 3. The Tejanos’ first homestand will be against Luna Community College Feb. 10-11.

The Tejanos are members of the Western Junior College Athletic Conference of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

This year’s El Paso Community College baseball team. Courtesy of EPCC.

They play their home games at the EPCC Valle Verde campus, 919 Hunter.

EPCC Head Coach Julien Soucy

The team is led by Head Coach Julien Soucy and assistants Manuel Sierra and Omar Quintanilla. Quintanilla, a product of Socorro High, played 10 years of professional baseball.

For more information on EPCC Athletics, contact Dana Eisenga at (915) 831-2275.