EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will be having multiple community forums with its public redistricting committee to receive input from the public on potential redistricting.

The public is invited to the following meetings:

Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.

Mission del Paso Campus–10700 Gateway East (79927)

Flexitorium, Classroom Building, Room R-124

Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.

Northwest Campus–6701 South Desert Blvd. (79932)

Flexitorium, Building A, Room 122

Saturday, Nov. 5th at 10 a.m.

Transmountain Campus–9570 Gateway Blvd. North (79924)

Conference Room, 1005

Saturday, Nov. 5th at 2 p.m.

Valle Verde Campus–919 Hunter (79915)

Flexitorium, AST Building, Room 150

Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:00 p.m.

Rio Grande Campus–100 West Rio Grande Ave. (79902)

A Building, Room 119-121

For more information visit EPCC – Board Of Trustees – Redistricting

