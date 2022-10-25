EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will be having multiple community forums with its public redistricting committee to receive input from the public on potential redistricting.
The public is invited to the following meetings:
Thursday, Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
Mission del Paso Campus–10700 Gateway East (79927)
Flexitorium, Classroom Building, Room R-124
Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m.
Northwest Campus–6701 South Desert Blvd. (79932)
Flexitorium, Building A, Room 122
Saturday, Nov. 5th at 10 a.m.
Transmountain Campus–9570 Gateway Blvd. North (79924)
Conference Room, 1005
Saturday, Nov. 5th at 2 p.m.
Valle Verde Campus–919 Hunter (79915)
Flexitorium, AST Building, Room 150
Monday, Nov. 7 at 6:00 p.m.
Rio Grande Campus–100 West Rio Grande Ave. (79902)
A Building, Room 119-121
For more information visit EPCC – Board Of Trustees – Redistricting
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Jules Bass, known for work on ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ and other holiday specials, dies: reports
- UMC offers discounted mammograms, COVID-19 boosters at event
- El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
- El Paso Community College (EPCC) asks for public input on redistricting
- Homeowners over 65 or with disabilities may get a break on overgrown weeds
- Following other re-releases, McDonald’s fans want this item to return to menus nationwide