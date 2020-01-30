El Paso Community College Celebrates Black History Month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- El Paso Community College (EPCC) will celebrate Black History month with its annual month of activities. This year’s theme is “African Americans and the Vote: Overcoming Obstacles to Success.”

Throughout the month, each campus library will have displays and feature special events in celebration of Black History Month.

“Recognizing the accomplishments of Black Americans is an important part of Diversity and Inclusion Programs at EPCC,” said Olga Chavez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion Programs in a release. “The diversity of students, faculty, and staff and their important roles leads to a better community as a whole.”

The events will include:

Art Show – Beginning on Monday, Feb. 17, in the foyer of the Administrative Services Center (ASC) Building A, 9050 Viscount Blvd.

– Beginning on Monday, Feb. 17, in the foyer of the Administrative Services Center (ASC) Building A, 9050 Viscount Blvd. Legacy Awards Dinner – Friday, Feb. 21, from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Ticket prices are available at https://bit.ly/2FSNj5D.

– Friday, Feb. 21, from 5:30-9:00 p.m. Ticket prices are available at https://bit.ly/2FSNj5D. Black History Panel Discussion– Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Transmountain Campus, Foyer

For information on all Black History Month activities, contact the EPCC Diversity and Inclusion Programs office at (915) 831-7898.