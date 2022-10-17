EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Fred Loya holiday light show is coming to Ascarate Park.

Monday, Oct. 17, the El Paso County Commissioners Court approved a contract between the county parks department and Fred Loya Partners L.P. to bring the light show to Ascarate Park.

The light show had been a holiday tradition for years at the Fred Loya house in east El Paso, but COVID put that holiday tradition on hold for two years.

The light show will kick off on Nov. 25 with nightly shows running Friday through Sunday and light displays every night through Jan. 6.

In recent years, El Paso County has held an annual light celebration called “Lights on the Lake,” which included holiday light displays, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, live music from local artists, and of course a special visit from Santa to help flip the switch on opening night.

More details on the 2022 Holiday Lights on the Lake collaboration with Fred Loya Partners L.P. will be released soon.

Beginning Nov. 1, the county will be seeking vendors to be part of this year’s event. Interested applicants can email tjimenez@epcounty.com for more information or contact the El Paso County Parks and Recreation administrative office at (915) 771-2380.