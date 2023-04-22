EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- It’s finally Comic Con weekend and here is everything you need to know.

From Friday, April 21 through Sunday, April 23, El Paso Comic Con will open its doors at the El Paso Convention Center with enjoyable activities for the entire family.

Vendors, on-site autographs, and panels are just a few of the many attractions the event will be hosting throughout the weekend. People will also have the opportunity to meet celebrities such as Michael Rooker, John Barrowman, and Sam Jones.

The event is best known for people being able to wear costumes representing some of their favorite fictional characters in a non-judgmental environment, making this event really comfortable for fans of all ages.

For more information about the event and tickets for tomorrow, click here.