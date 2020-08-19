El Paso close to 19,000 cases; 6 new deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– The Department of Health has reported six additional deaths in El Paso along with 152 new cases and 80 additional weeks-old cases.

According to a release, the six patients who passed from the virus had underlying conditions. They include:

1 female in her 60s

1 female in her 70s

1 female in her 80s

2 males in their 80s

1 female in her 90s

The death toll in El Paso is now 372.

There are currently 18,914 cases in the borderland with 4,594 of those reported as active.

So far, 13,948 individuals have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

As of today there are 168 patients hospitalized, 52 in the ICU, and 32 on ventilators.

