El Paso close to 15,000 cases; 3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 202 new cases.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 female in her 60s
  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 1 female in her 80s

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in El Paso to 276.

As of today, there are 14,914 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, and of those, 3,510 are reported as active.

There are currently 290 patients hospitalized, 103 in the ICU, and 52 on ventilators.

11,128 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus by the El Paso Department of Health.

For a complete look at COVID-19 data, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

August 3 memorial focuses on healing

Hands of Hope holds drive-thru vigil for August 3 victims

Sunday August 2 Borderland COVID Update

What you need to know about Sunday’s drive-thru memorial at Ascarate Park

El Paso Public Library will begin curbside pickup at four libraries

State of Texas: Guns and self defense at issue in deadly shooting at protest

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link