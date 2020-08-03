El Paso close to 15,000 cases; 3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Monday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 202 new cases.

According to a release, all patients had underlying conditions. They include:

1 female in her 60s

1 male in his 70s

1 female in her 80s

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in El Paso to 276.

As of today, there are 14,914 COVID-19 cases in El Paso, and of those, 3,510 are reported as active.

There are currently 290 patients hospitalized, 103 in the ICU, and 52 on ventilators.

11,128 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus by the El Paso Department of Health.

