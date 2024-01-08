EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Here is a list of schools and organizations that have announced delays or cancelations for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

El Paso ISD

Due to the expected continuation of early morning below freezing temperatures, as a precautionary measure, El Paso ISD will have a two-hour delay for all district campuses and offices Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. This decision is based on the safety and well-being of students and staff considering multiple factors such as temperature, wind chill factor, students who walk or wait at bus stops, and road conditions. Furthermore, the delayed start allows our facilities team to address any potential heating system issues in our schools.

As a result, please note that all transportation and meal schedules will be adjusted accordingly. Additionally, all morning activities, including athletics and fine arts, are canceled. Morning access to Extended Day Learning Centers will not be available, but these services will be provided in the afternoon. Pre-K AM classes are canceled.

For CCTE students attending in the morning, please report to your home campuses, while afternoon CCTE classes will proceed as usual.

When students arrive for the delayed start, breakfast will be available at all campuses.

We will continue to closely monitor weather conditions throughout the week and keep you updated via email, text, and phone, so please stay tuned for any additional announcements. You can also check the district’s social media accounts for updates.

Clint ISD

Due to the predicted freezing temperatures for Tuesday, Jan. 9, Clint ISD will be on a two-hour delayed schedule for students.

All Clint ISD staff should report at their usual arrival time.

All Clint ISD schools will be open at their regular scheduled times to accommodate families who would like to drop off their children before the delayed start time.