EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Rep. Peter Svarzbein, District 1, says public figures are contributing to the hate in the country with their words.

Kayne West’s anti-Semitic tweet towards the Jewish community saying, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up, I’m going death con 3 on Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Svarzbein tells KTSM this kind of language is going to lead to hateful actions.

“Because some person of the Jewish faith might be attacked in Las Vegas, Nevada, or New York City or Newark or Philadelphia or Miami simply for what they may be wearing or the God that they pray to because of this irresponsible and dangerous rhetoric coming from Kanye West.” Peter Svarzbein

He says when political leaders or those in the spotlight such as Kanye West put out hateful words, it leads to more hate crimes because his followers might think this kind of behavior is OK.

