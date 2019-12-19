El Paso City Rep. Sam Morgan attends arraignment hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Rep. Samuel Morgan signed paperwork during his arraignment hearing Thursday morning.

Court officials tell KTSM Morgan signed his waiver of arraignment form with his attorney by his side. The process took no more than a minute inside the 384th District Court offices.

Morgan was arrested on Oct. 4 after allegedly slapping his wife, according to court documents. At the time, he was charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, a misdemeanor.

Earlier this month court records showed Morgan facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Morgan has remained on the council since the incident.

According to current City Ordinances, under Article II, Section 2.1, any elected City official shall be subject to removal from office if that official is convicted of any felony, or of a misdemeanor involving moral turpitude.

However, some local lawmakers have called for him to be removed.