EL Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Rep. Isabel Salcido was among the group accompanying President Joe Biden on his visit to El Paso Sunday.

She sent out the following statement

“It is a great honor to be a part of President Biden’s historic visit to our border community. This is President Biden’s first visit to the border so I look forward to joining him.

“Our beautiful city of El Paso has been at the forefront of this unprecedented humanitarian migrant crisis. As I have said over and over again, we continue to put Band-Aids on bullet wounds. I plan to tell the President about the importance of rapidly assisting border communities who have to deal with the consequences of Congress not passing comprehensive immigration reform.

“Cities like El Paso should not have to tap into their general fund to finance immigration-related matters. I will also convey that the White House must work with both Republicans and Democrats to finally pass comprehensive immigration reform, similar to McCain-Kennedy.”

“Again, I want to thank President Biden for allowing me to join him on his historic visit to El Paso – the largest border city.”

Salcido has represented District 5, El Paso’s Upper East Side, on the City Council since she took office in January 2019 and was recently re-elected to her second term.