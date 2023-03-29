EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso City Representative Henry Rivera is hosting an Easter egg hunt and celebration this Saturday for the entire community to enjoy.

District 7 Rep. Rivera is hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at Argal Park located at 11511 Rojas Dr.

Families from all over the Borderland are welcomed to enjoy the free event.

“This is the 2nd-annual event and last year we had an incredible turnout and this year we had to get more eggs,” Rivera said.

People can expect to find prizes and goodies in the hidden eggs such as candy and of course, the Easter Bunny will be there to take pictures with everyone.

The hunt and celebration is an outdoor event that will feature face painting, sack races, arts, crafts music, food trucks to enjoy and, of course, the main event is the egg hunt.

“We’re looking to form a bond with the community, take the kids out there and enjoy the kids having fun,” Rivera said.