EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City of El Paso’s Deputy City Attorney, Josette Flores is balancing her nine-to-five job to foster several four-legged furry friends.

With over hundreds of cats and dogs in need of a forever home, Flores is making sure they’re not cooped up in a shelter. Advising the Borderland community to welcome furry friends into their home.

“You can be a student; you can be somebody that doesn’t work out of the house, and you can still give back to the community and this is one way to do it. I think this is a community that is really interested in giving,” said Flores.

Fostering 300 for a few years, Flores tells KTSM it all manifested when the prior veterinarian asked if she ever considered fostering.

“I have five, actually six foster dogs at this house and a mama with two kittens is also here.”

Flores says while most dogs do come injured, she makes sure they’re her top priority.

“And the ones that are healthy they can be walking around the neighborhood because they’re not at the shelter and they have a little bit better experience,” Flores said.

Providing them food, water, toys, a place to sleep and a backyard to play.

With a tremendous need of fosters you can click here to sign up and learn more about fostering for EPAS.

