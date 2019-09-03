1  of  2
El Paso City Council votes to hold special election to replace Rep. Hernandez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will hold a special election in November to replace Rep. Cassandra Hernandez.

The special election was approved with a 4-3 vote, which Hernandez was not allowed to vote, Tuesday during the City Council meeting.

The City Attorney had previously said Hernandez effectively resigned when a Facebook page announcing a run for mayor was temporarily posted.

The City Charter says a council member cannot hold office while seeking another elected position.

Tuesday’s meeting was to determine if a special election was needed and when it would be held. City Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Isabel Salcido and Peter Svarzbein voted against the special election, which will be held alongside a bond election.

