El Paso City council votes on ordinances to combat coronavirus; includes shut down of bars

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council took a major step to help the community prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A city ordinance passed unanimously on Tuesday calls for the following for 30 days, unless another council action:

  • Closure of bars, lounges, taverns and private clubs.
  • All City boards and commission meetings are suspended unless required by state law.
  • Stores are banned from price gouging.
  • No utility disconnections during the time period.
  • No evictions during the time period.
  • No more than 50 people at public or private gatherings, with exceptions for offices, stores, hospitals and places of transit.
  • Restrictions on restaurants including the number of people at a time and space between tables, disinfecting every hour, no more than parties of 6 at a table and screening of employees and food-handlers.
  • Urging businesses of giving two weeks of paid sick leave.

