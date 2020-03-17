El Paso City council votes on ordinances to combat coronavirus; includes shut down of bars

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council took a major step to help the community prevent the spread of COVID-19.
A city ordinance passed unanimously on Tuesday calls for the following for 30 days, unless another council action:
- Closure of bars, lounges, taverns and private clubs.
- All City boards and commission meetings are suspended unless required by state law.
- Stores are banned from price gouging.
- No utility disconnections during the time period.
- No evictions during the time period.
- No more than 50 people at public or private gatherings, with exceptions for offices, stores, hospitals and places of transit.
- Restrictions on restaurants including the number of people at a time and space between tables, disinfecting every hour, no more than parties of 6 at a table and screening of employees and food-handlers.
- Urging businesses of giving two weeks of paid sick leave.