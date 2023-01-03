City will revisit the issue and decide where to build it in Downtown instead

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After hearing public comment for nearly four hours Tuesday, the City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena or multipurpose center in the Duranguito neighborhood and instead build it elsewhere in the Downtown footprint.

The City Council opened the new year by revisiting the decade-old debate over the arena, which has pitted some vocal opponents against the city government. The council, with three new members, decided to scrap the Duranguito project.

City Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Joe Molinar, Art Fierro and Chris Canales voted to abandon the Duranguito site, while Cassandra Hernandez, Isabel Salcido and Henry Rivera voted against the move. Brian Kennedy abstained.

The council will next decide where to build the project in the Downtown area. The multipurpose center must be built Downtown according to a bond passed by the city’s voters back in 2012.

No date has been set for the city to decide where the arena will be built.