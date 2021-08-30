El Paso City Council to resume in-person meetings in September, El Paso Electric community meetings lined up

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beginning September 13, the El Paso City Council will return to in-person meetings.



City officials are reminding the public that anyone who chooses to attend in person will be required to wear a face covering, practice social distancing and frequent hand washing. Temperature checks and sign ins will resume as well. The city also strongly encourages people to participate in the meeting virtually due to the ongoing pandemic.



Anyone who wishes to address the Council is reminded to sign up for public comment which can be done online here: https://www.elpasotexas.gov/city-clerk/meetings/city-council-meetings/

As a reminder, El Paso Electric (EPE) will be hosting several community meeting regarding the proposed rate increase for Texas customers.

You find those dates, times and locations listed below:



Wednesday, Sept. 1: 5:30 p.m.

Virtual Meeting or call in (audio only)

(915) 213-4096

Conference ID: 488 476 307#

District 8

Thursday, Sept. 2: 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting or call in (audio only)

(915) 213-4096

Conference ID: 277 114 547#

District 6

Wednesday, Sept. 8: 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting or call in (audio only)

(915) 213-4096

Conference ID: 648 579 174#

District 7

Thursday, Sept. 9: 6:15 p.m.

In-Person Meeting

Mesita Elementary School

3307 N. Stanton

District 1

Monday, Sept. 13: 6:00 p.m.

In-Person Meeting

Memorial Senior Center

1800 Byron

District 2

Wednesday, Sept. 15: 5:30 p.m.

In-Person Meeting

Carnitas Queretaro

9077 Gateway West Blvd.

District 3

Thursday, Sept. 16: 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting or call in (audio only)

(915) 213-4096

Conference ID: 703 135 764#

District 5



