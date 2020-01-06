El Paso City Council to discuss proposed censure against Morgan after 8 week postponement

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso city leaders are expected to revisit discussions over a proposed censure against City Rep. Sam Morgan at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The censure would publicly express a formal disapproval against Morgan’s domestic violence arrest and allegations.



The proposed censure was originally brought up to City Council’s agenda on October 29th by City Reps. Alexsandra Annello and Cassandra Hernandez.



Eight weeks later, city leaders will have the chance to determine whether that can happen or not before the legal process has run its course.



Fainot Pierre is a concerned resident and parent in Northeast El Paso who believes Morgan should take responsibility following his domestic violence arrest back in October of last year, “I’m not here to judge Dr. Sam Morgan. I would expect him to hold himself accountable. He’s a leader by the way, he’s served in the military. The armed forces, I also served in the armed forces in the past. I would expect him to hold himself to a higher standard.”

As we’ve reported, Morgan is facing felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



On Tuesday, he could potentially find himself censured by his colleagues on El Paso City Council.

“Hopefully he would come to his sense to do the right thing. Step down,” Pierre shared, “That’s my hope and I’m going to continue to pray for him and his family.”



When City Council first discussed the possible censure in October, it was voted 6-2 to be postponed for city staff to come back with a more detailed “censure process”.



A majority of the City Reps. along with Mayor Dee Margo have previously said they do not condone domestic violence, but some also believe in due process under the law.



During that meeting, Morgan addressed the issues and how he’s moving forward, “No one, no one is understanding or understands what I’m going through. First of all I’d like everyone in this room to know that I love and I support my family, and I will continue to do that.”

KTSM reached out to Morgan’s office however have yet to hear back.



Morgan has previously said he will continue to serve and represent his constituents in district four and, “take whatever is necessary to make sure that that process is not violated by anyone to include myself.”