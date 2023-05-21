EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On May 23, El Paso City Council will hear a presentation from the El Paso Harm Reduction Alliance on the importance of City-wide Narcan distribution, and how they can further implement harm reduction. They will also discuss a resolution for the city to enhance harm reduction strategies to help mitigate the opioid crisis in our community.

Narcan is a nasal spray used as an opioid antigen that can treat an opioid overdose in an emergency situation.

City Representative for District 2 Alexsandra Annello is one of the members of council to bring this item forward. Anello said following a national opioid lawsuit, it resulted in funding across the state.

This allows city council to look at where they can distribute Narcan in public facilities in cases of emergencies. This will also allow the El Paso Police Department to have the necessary resources if they ever encounter an opioid overdose.

“Fentanyl is an issue. It’s an issue in this community, an issue across the county and we really need to be using the resources that we have to deal with it until we have a better system. Right now, this is all that we can do and if it’s going to save one life then it’s definitely worth it,” said Annello.

KTSM reporter Tawny Davis will have more about the City Council item in our 5 and 10pm newscasts.

