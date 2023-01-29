EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council will consider an agenda item at its meeting Tuesday, Jan. 31, to “deprioritize” police investigations into pregnant women and medical providers who are suspected to have undergone or to have performed an abortion.

The item was placed on the agenda by City Reps. Alexsandra Annello, Chris Canales and Henry Rivera.

The item reads as the following:

“Discussion and Action to approve a resolution to create the appropriate City Policy which honors and protects the right of pregnant people, to include the following: 1. Taxpayer Dollars shall not be used frivolously for programs or efforts to criminalize people who seek or aid abortion. 2. City funds shall not be used to solicit, catalog, report, or investigate reports of abortion. 3. Police shall make investigation abortion their lowest priority.”

According to a news release, the resolution that the El Paso City Council will be voting on “is intended to protect the right to privacy of individuals at the local level in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer.”