EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — City Council postponed taking away any action today at the request of City Representative Peter Svarzbein, to allow staff to develop a plan to reopen scenic drive.

As previously reported, council plans to discuss reopening the area for pedestrians only.

According to the city, doing so would provide another fitness option for the community while being socially distant.

Council is expected to vote on the issue in two weeks.