El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is moving forward with a handful of proposed city charter amendments that the voters will eventually have to approve.

Mayor Oscar Leeser has called a special meeting for Tuesday, Jan. 24 to discuss and review the charter amendments. After that, the council will vote on whether to send the amendments to the voters at its Feb. 7 meeting.

Among the proposed amendments, the mayor would be able to vote on all City Council agenda items but will no longer have the ability to break tie votes or veto legislation.

Another proposal would require that the city contribute no less than 18 percent of the total amount spent on wages for police and firemen to their pension fund.