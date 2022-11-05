EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso City Clerk’s Office has certified and accepted the petition submitted by Ground Game Texas to amend the City Charter to adopt a climate policy. The petition was submitted on July 25, 2022.

By state law, the petition will be placed on a City Council agenda as an ordinance for Council to vote to place it on an election ballot. However, before the items can be placed on the ballot, the city is required by state law to develop and prepare the ordinance calling the election along with the ballot language.

In accordance with the City Charter and state law, the City Attorney’s Office will work with outside counsel and City staff to develop the ballot language and the fiscal impact on taxpayers from the proposed changes. The proposed ballot language will be reviewed and approved by the City Council during a Council meeting. The city has until Feb. 14, 2023, to call the election and will need to post the first reading of the ordinance on January 31, 2023. The proposed climate policy charter amendments will be added to the May 2023 election ballot.

