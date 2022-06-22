EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Children’s Hospital is starting their COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children of 6 months up to five years old.

The hospital received 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine that is administered in three doses. The first clinic is scheduled for Thursday June 23 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Registrations are taken via phone at 915-298-5433.

Once you register for the first dose, you will automatically be scheduled for the remaining two.

Jose Luis Salas, Infection Prevention and Control Director at El Paso Children’s Hospital said so far they have administered over 3,500 doses of vaccine for children over the age of five and hope to continue growing the numbers with the last group now becoming eligible for the vaccine.

This is the last group, they are still susceptible and right now our numbers are going up and now that means there is a possibility of getting exposed and we are starting to see those numbers creep up,” Salas said. Jose Luis Salas, Director of Infection Prevention & Control, El Paso Children’s Hospital

Next three vaccination clinics are scheduled for:

June 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 5 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

July 6 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All clinics will be held at the EPCH’s Conference Room in the basement.

