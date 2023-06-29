EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Chihuahuas unveiled the 2023 edition of the Stars and Stripes jersey and cap to be worn during the GECU Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks Spectacular on Tuesday, July 4.

Photos courtesy of El Paso Chihuahuas

The night will kick off a six-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland A’s). This marks the first time the Chihuahuas will play at home on Independence Day.

Made by OT Sports, the button-down jersey is white with the United State flag in an opaqued gray.

The jerseys contain navy and metallic gold branding down the bodice and on the sleeves. The Chihuahuas wordmark is featured in a navy twill across the chest and the Stars and Stripes “EP” logo, which matches the New Era cap, is on the sleeve.

The Chihuahuas will auction the jersey starting at noon on Tuesday, July 4. The auction will conclude on the final out of the game Saturday, July 8.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit El Paso-area non-profit organizations. Fans can view the jerseys up for auction and participate by texting “BID” to (915) 600-6677.

The New Era 59FIFTY fitted Stars and Stripes cap, which made its debut in 2008, can be seen across Minor and Major League Baseball during the Independence Day weekend around the country. Fans who attend the game Tuesday will have the first opportunity to purchase the cap.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Season Seat Members and 5:30 p.m. for ticketed fans. Sales will be made available to the public beginning Wednesday morning during regular team shop hours.

The Chihuahuas Team Shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. The caps will not be available online.

The jerseys will accompany the pageantry of Independence Day. Fans through the gates with paid admission will receive a red, white, and blue Foam Light-Up Baton giveaway, presented by GECU, while supplies last.

GECU will also have face painting, arts and crafts and giveaways on the concourse.

The night will conclude with a postgame Fireworks Spectacular choreographed to patriotic music.

Fans are encouraged to purchase early as tickets for the Fourth of July are going fast! Fans can purchase tickets here.