EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Individual game tickets for the upcoming El Paso Chihuahuas season will be going on sale next Friday, Feb 24 to the general public at 10 a.m.

The 10th year celebration season is scheduled to open on Friday, March 31 versus the Houston Astros affiliate, Sugar Land. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

The Chihuahuas will play 75 home games of a 150-game schedule that will run through Sept. 24.

The final home game at Southwest University Park is slated for Sept. 17 against Albuquerque at 12:05 p.m.

Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Half-Season and 18-Game Plan Members will also receive the same pre-purchase benefit Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Starting 9 Members and Group Leaders will receive the same pre-purchase opportunity Thursday, Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. and Chihuahuas Insiders and members of the general public who filled out a priority purchase online form will be able to purchase individual game tickets Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.

There is a 10-ticket limit per game. The ticket limit is per account and not based on the number of Season Seats purchased.

Chihuahuas fans can still register for the priority purchase list by visiting Individual Priority Purchase | Chihuahuas (milb.com). Registration is on a first come first served basis and there is no guarantee on game selection or availability.

To purchase tickets, you can visit epchihuahuas.com.



