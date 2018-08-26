El Paso Chihuahuas clinch fourth consecutive division championship

The El Paso Chihuahuas are going to the playoffs!

The dogs clinched their fourth consecutive Pacific Southern division title on Saturday, and became the first San Diego Padres affiliate to have ever done so.

The Chihuahuas lost to the Tacoma Rainers 8-5, but clinched the division when the Frezno Grizzlies defeated the Salt Lake City Bees 7-6.

Saturday’s loss in Tacoma also ended the Chihuahuas’ team-record 10-game winning streak, according to team officials.

The Chihuahuas will kick off the best-of-five conference finals against Fresno at Southwest University Park on Wednesday.

