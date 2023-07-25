EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chihuahuas are bringing back the dog face jerseys after they made a national splash back in 2014 and were named the ‘best jerseys in sports’ by USA Today.

The jerseys will be worn during the GECU Bark at the Park on Thursday, July 27, when the Chihuahuas will be taking on the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers affiliate).

The 2023 jerseys will feature the face of a chihuahua, showing signs of aging with white and gray fur after 10 years, opposed to the original 2014 jersey.

El Paso Chihuahuas vs the Reno Aces Sunday, August 3, 2014 in El Paso. Photo by Ivan Pierre Aguirre/El Paso Chihuahuas 2023 Bark at the Park Jersey

The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned with proceeds benefiting local non-profit organizations via the El Paso Chihuahuas Foundation.

The jersey auction is currently live and will conclude on the final out on Saturday’s game on July 29. Fans may view the jerseys and place bids by texting “BID” to 915-600-6677.

Guests are encouraged to bring their pets to the game. Guests who plan to bring their companion will be required to show proof of current vaccines and must fill out a waiver. Details can be found by clicking here and a complete list of rules follows: