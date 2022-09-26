EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Bank of America announced a $25,000 donation to the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) during the Chihuahuas final home game, as part of the Chihuahuas’ Strike Out Hunger initiative.

The bank has served as the Presenting Partner of every strikeout pitched at home during the El Paso Chihuahuas’ regular season. Bank of America pledged $25 for each strikeout pitched at home by the Chihuahuas. In addition to Bank of America’s rounded donation, the Chihuahuas will also be donating $10,000 to the food bank.

“Our mission is so critical, and as El Paso’s only food bank, we rely on donations like this in order to provide quality meals for those in need.” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger.

The Chihuahuas threw 707 strikeouts at home, and the resulting combined donations from Bank of America and the Chihuahuas will provide for more than 240,000 meals donated.

“Watching your team throw a strikeout is always fun, but when you know that each one means more money for the food bank, good baseball means great outcomes for our community,” said Brad Taylor, MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store