EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Chief Military Officer Paul Albright was recognized by the Association of Defense Communities (ADC) as one of sixteen Defense Community Champions who are working to improve the lives of their defense communities.

The City of El Paso was awarded the Great American Defense Community by the ADC earlier this year in recognition of its support, integration and collaboration with installations and community-building efforts such as educational and employment opportunities.

The Defense Community Champion award is another testament to the city’s dedication in assisting those who live in our community.

Albright was recognized for working diligently with staff and community partners, such as endeavors, to provide a high quality of life for its military service members and veterans through employment, housing, mental healthcare and synchronization of resources while also expanding regional economic opportunities for El Paso.

In an effort to ensure we understand the needs of our veterans, Albright worked with community partners to establish the El Paso Veterans Needs Assessment to prioritize the veteran community’s needs and identify gaps in services.

Albright works with staff to assist service members and military spouses transition from the military life to the civilian workplace through the City’s Bridge Fellowship program.

“This recognition is a testament of the dedication, and commitment to helping and establishing relationships with community partners to provide the best services and resources to our veterans and their families,” said Deputy City Manager Dionne Mack. “This award is a reflection of the City’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”

For more information about the Defense Community Champions Award, visit DefenseCommunities.org.

For more information on the City of El Paso Veterans Program, visit ElPasoTexas.gov under the Veterans Resources tab.