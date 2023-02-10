EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Born and raised in the Borderland, co-owner and Chef Rudy Valdes from Crave restaurant has a new restaurant in town; Chilaquiles Buen Dia.

Located in far East El Paso at 2660 N Zaragoza Rd., Valdes says they have received so much support from the community since their opening three weeks ago.

Believe it or not, at the age of 8, the famous chef started washing dishes when his father owned restaurants in Juarez. This led him to be the chef that he is today.

“It’s very nostalgic for me. My sister use to make chilaquiles for him and my extension for all of us,” said Valdes.

Wanting to share his traditional Mexican dish to his fellow El Pasoans.

“Chilaquiles are something that are very nurturing to me and to think the way we eat Chilaquiles brings us back to a moment being around the table with friends, family sharing conversation and sharing laughter.” said Valdes.

Valdes tells KTSM since Crave has been around for 14 years, they’ve grown with the community.

“We saw people on first dates, that are coming with their kids now. And that is amazing for us, to see that transition and how we’ve been a part of people’s lives, as they grow and mature and form families. So, it’s just an incredible experience to get to share hospitality with people.” said Valdes.

After graduating high school in El Paso, Valdes went to pursue his degree in Culinary Arts at the University of Phoenix.

After living and working in Phoenix for 10 years, he decided to move back to his hometown and open his first restaurant, Crave. With now six locations in El Paso, Chilaquiles Buen Día is planning to expand.

“We are looking in the future to bring Chilaquiles closer to everyone,”said Valdes.

To learn more about Crave click here. Plus check out Chilaquiles Buen Dia here on Instagram.

