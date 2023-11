EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber will be hosting the annual State of the County Address which will feature El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Hotel Paso del Norte, located at 10 Henry Trost Ct.

The event will provide a “comprehensive update on the current state of El Paso County, highlighting key achievements and addressing challenges facing the community,” the Chamber said in a press release.