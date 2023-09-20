EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Chamber will be hosting its “Proximo El Paso” event on Support Your Local Chamber Day at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Hotel Paso Del Norte.

“Our region is growing exponentially, and we believe that we must take advantage of opportunities that present themselves with enthusiasm. With this idea in mind, we are hosting Proximo El Paso – El Paso’s Next Chapter,” according to the El Paso Chamber. “This will be a dynamic and forward-thinking event that brings together community leaders, innovators and visionaries to explore the possibilities for our region’s future.”

The chamber says the event will include a live auction that will provide attendees with “excitement, luxury and unique treasures and experiences.”

In addition, proceeds will go to the chamber’s newly created “Civic Action Lab.” The lab will be unveiled during the evening’s event and will outline a few of the steps the chamber is taking to move the needle on civic engagement in El Paso.

“This region is ripe with potential,” said Andrea Hutchins, President and CEO of the El Paso Chamber. “Proximo El Paso is an opportunity to look forward to a prosperous future for El Paso. We believe there is no better organization to celebrate this than the El Paso Chamber. We look forward to seeing everyone there!”