EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Women’s Department of the El Paso Chamber is planning to give a special gift to the Culinary Arts program at El Paso Community College during its monthly meeting.

The Women’s Department of the Chamber will have its monthly meeting on Sept. 28 at EPCC’s THIRTEEN09 Restaurant. The restaurant is located at the EPCC Administrative Services Center Building B, 9050 Viscount Blvd.

At the luncheon, the Women’s Department will donate an assortment of silver-plated serving items to the Culinary Arts program. They will also present a $1,500 check to a deserving Culinary Arts student to further their education. The award has been presented since 2006.

“The El Paso Chamber has been an integral part of the El Paso business community for over 120 years. Through involvement and investment by and for our members, the El Paso Chamber has positively influenced the connection between business and social development throughout the region,” according to a news release sent out by the Chamber.