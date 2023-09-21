EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Chamber will be holding a raffle that will allow El Pasoans to own a piece of the “iconic” Star on the Mountain.

Beginning on Friday, Sept. 22, the community will have the opportunity to enter the raffle to acquire one of the 492 bulbs that once illuminated the Star with a donation of $5 per ticket.

Raffle tickets can be attained by visiting the El Paso Chamber office, or by attending the EPC Happy Hour event on Sept. 22 at 5:30 pm at the El Mirador Bar. Drawings will occur at every $1,000 mark reached.

“Your participation in the raffle will not only leave you with treasured mementos but also with the satisfaction of having donated to the renovation of the Star on the Mountain,” according to the El Paso Chamber.

If you wish to donate to the Star’s renovation, visit here.