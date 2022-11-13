LiftFund was named Non-Profit of the Year by the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce named LiftFund as its Non-Profit of the Year at its 2022 Gala.

Recently selected chamber CEO Andrea Hutchins recognized the non-profit’s efforts and passion in supporting small businesses in the El Paso community.

“I have seen (LiftFund) staff with tears in their eyes, moved by the stories of the small businesses they help every day,” Hutchins said.

LiftFund has served more than 2,000 El Paso businesses with nearly $50 million in funding since opening its office in 1996. The non-profit community lender focuses on helping businesses that may not qualify for loans with traditional lenders by providing both flexible funding and free business coaching.

They have served as an “economic first responder” for small businesses during the pandemic, working with the City of El Paso and the County of El Paso to provide more than half a million dollars in COVID-19 relief grants.

Former vice President of lending, Lupe Mares, accepted the award on behalf of the LiftFund El Paso staff.

“I am so proud of the work the El Paso team has done to serve the businesses that need the most help,” she said.

“We will keep pushing to bring them more resources and opportunities for growth, knowing that a loan supports not just a single business, but the staff, families, and community around it.”

Mares has worked extensively in the El Paso community for more than three decades, holding positions with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Branch, as board member of the YWCA, and as president of the Money Smart Week personal finance campaign.