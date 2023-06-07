EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber hosted its first Healthcare Summit on Wednesday morning, June 7 at the Starlight Event Center.

The summit provided an opportunity for attendees as they received “continuing education units, updates from area hospital system leadership, checked in with healthcare higher education institutions, and visited exhibitor booths of various companies that offered services to the healthcare community,” said the El Paso Chamber.

Organizations across El Paso were able to present their own products and services through exhibitor booths and included several panels such as Improving the Health Status of Your Community, Equity of Care, Ethical Challenges in Healthcare Leadership, a Hospital Leadership Update, and a Healthcare Higher Education Update, according to the El Paso Chamber.

“The EPC Healthcare Summit presents a unique opportunity for participants to acquire numerous continuing education credits while also establishing connections with prominent healthcare leaders from various sectors within the industry,” said Dr. Ginger Raya, Associate Professor at UTHealth Houston School of Public Health.