EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber has some new members for its Foundation Board and its Community Advisory Board.

Foundation Board Additions:

  • Dr. Patricia Delgado – The Bridgify Group, chief executive officer and founder
  • Michael Guerra – Guerra Investment Advisors, director of Business Development
  • Andrea Ramirez – Amistad, chief executive officer
  • Dr. Andrea Tawney – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, vice president of Institutional Advancement
  • Secret Fenton Wherrett – El Paso Inc., publisher

Community Advisory Board Additions:

·       Jessica Herrera – Mycotoo Inc., director of Business Development

·       Bea Santana-Gaskins – Call Me ABLE, chief executive officer and founder