EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Chamber has some new members for its Foundation Board and its Community Advisory Board.
Foundation Board Additions:
- Dr. Patricia Delgado – The Bridgify Group, chief executive officer and founder
- Michael Guerra – Guerra Investment Advisors, director of Business Development
- Andrea Ramirez – Amistad, chief executive officer
- Dr. Andrea Tawney – Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, vice president of Institutional Advancement
- Secret Fenton Wherrett – El Paso Inc., publisher
Community Advisory Board Additions:
· Jessica Herrera – Mycotoo Inc., director of Business Development
· Bea Santana-Gaskins – Call Me ABLE, chief executive officer and founder