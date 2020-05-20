El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica and Cellist Zuill Bailey is providing comforting music in far east El Paso.

Bailey is playing music for people working and driving through the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.



Bailey says he wants to comfort El Pasoans and make music accessible to everyone.

“We really believe in breaking down the walls and making people feel alive. Obviously that is incredible in times of crisis,” Bailey said.

El Paso Pro-Musica says they have also been providing virtual music experiences for El Pasoans.