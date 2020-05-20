El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Artistic director of El Paso Pro-Musica and Cellist Zuill Bailey is providing comforting music in far east El Paso.

Bailey is playing music for people working and driving through the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Bailey says he wants to comfort El Pasoans and make music accessible to everyone.

“We really believe in breaking down the walls and making people feel alive. Obviously that is incredible in times of crisis,” Bailey said.

El Paso Pro-Musica says they have also been providing virtual music experiences for El Pasoans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso woman killed, 6 others injured in Santa Teresa crash"

El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso Cellist Zuill Bailey performs live music for food bank volunteers"

The Wait

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Wait"

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire"

El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz