El Paso, Texas, USA downtown city skyline at dusk with Juarez, Mexico in the distance.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso and Visit El Paso invite the community to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “National Travel and Tourism Week” (NTTW), according to the release sent by Visit El Paso, which is the city’s destination marketing organization.

Visit El Paso says the annual celebration recognizes the contributions of the U.S. travel industry and “the essential role travel plays in driving economic growth.”

Visit El Paso is responsible for the destination marketing of the City of El Paso. Throughout the week, the organization will be educating the community on “its efforts to promote El Paso as city on the rise for travel, tourism and leisure. ”

Director of Tourism Development & Strategic Alliances Veronica Castro and her team will be hosting several events throughout the course of the week.

The organization says the events will be “for residents and visitors to enjoy and participate in celebrating travel and tourism in El Paso.”

The following is the schedule of events for NTTW:

A Visit El Paso booth will be present on Sunday, May 7 at the El Paso Chihuahuas vs. Oklahoma City baseball game at Southwest University Park.

Proclamation to the County of El Paso on Tuesday, May 9 at El Paso County Courthouse located on 500 E San Antonio Avenue.

A paleta giveaway on Wednesday, May 10 at El Paso International Airport Visitor Information Center located on 2001 Airway Boulevard.

A taco and tequila tour on Thursday, May 11 in Downtown El Paso.

A NTTW Luncheon on Friday, May 12 at El Paso Convention Center located at 1 Civic Center Plaza.

As part of Visit El Paso’s Eco-Tourism and Culture Heritage division, attendees will receive mural brochures, an initiative introduced by Visit El Paso to highlight the city’s local artists and creative scene.

The organization says the “brochures showcase the extensive collection of murals and artwork found across Downtown El Paso that attribute to the city’s inviting ambience and lively character.”

“There are countless opportunities for travel, fun, and adventure to experience in El Paso. It is Visit El Paso’s mission to increase the public’s awareness of the culture, identity, and attractions that make this city such a beautiful destination for living and visiting,” said Veronica Castro, Director of Tourism Development & Strategic Alliances.